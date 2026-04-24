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Saints get Sough help with Tyson at No. 8
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Titans grab Tate at No. 4 to get Ward more help
April 23, 2026 08:42 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the first surprise of the night with Tennessee picking WR Carnell Tate to beef up the offense.
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