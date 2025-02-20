 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

February 20, 2025 01:01 PM
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the sports betting market to examine the generational impacts this could have, as well as what the future holds and how the NFL could eventually take action.
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
11:00
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
8:00
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
4:23
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale
nbc_pft_salarycap_250220.jpg
9:49
Why NFL teams will be ‘giddy’ about cap increase
nbc_pft_pftpm_netflixnfl_250219.jpg
10:34
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
nbc_pft_pftpm_tyreekhillnoahlyles_250219.jpg
3:26
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250219.jpg
5:01
Rams should avoid replacing Stafford with Rodgers
will_anderson_jr.jpg
12:02
Effects of Mixon, Anderson winning fine appeals
nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
5:31
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
2:46
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
