Watch Now
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Mike Florio discusses how Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa's recent contract negotiations will affect Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract.
Up Next
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Mike Florio discusses how Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa's recent contract negotiations will affect Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract.
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
Analyzing Tagovailoa's extension with Dolphins
Mike Florio breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's team record contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, explaining the key factors of the deal for both parties.
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’
NFL's Sunday Ticket case has a 'big week coming'
Mike Florio provides the latest update on the NFL's Sunday Ticket lawsuit and explains why it's a "big week coming."
PFT Mailbag: Fully guaranteed deal for Prescott?
PFT Mailbag: Fully guaranteed deal for Prescott?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to answer questions about the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, Haason Reddick's contract negotiations, and the possibility of Dak Prescott getting a fully guaranteed contract.
Mahomes doesn’t feel underpaid after QB megadeals
Mahomes doesn't feel underpaid after QB megadeals
Mike Florio discusses the megadeals to quarterbacks' Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa, explaining why Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes doesn't feel underpaid at the moment.
Breaking down Love’s new contract with Packers
Breaking down Love's new contract with Packers
Mike Florio dives into the numbers behind Jordan Love's new contract with the Green Bay Packers, explaining why it's a "market value" deal for both parties.
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
Mike Florio discusses the latest update in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, and whether the money from a potential verdict could impact the league salary cap.
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
Mike Florio discusses the looming contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen that's hanging over the Buffalo Bills and why the organization will have an "unavoidable" cap problem when that happens.
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to answer questions about potential NFL expansion in Texas, guardian caps in regular season games, Cowboys deals and much more.
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy
Mike Florio gives his takeaways from Jerry Jones' annual training camp press conference, discussing Jones' praise for former New England Patriots and potential future Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Belichick.