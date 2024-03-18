 Skip navigation
Pickett ‘wasn’t giving anyone hope’ in Pittsburgh

March 18, 2024 10:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Steelers’ decision to completely start fresh at QB by trading Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and why Pittsburgh’s move was out of character in a good way.
