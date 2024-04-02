 Skip navigation
Inside the vote for public stadium money in KC

April 2, 2024 09:01 AM
With polling indicating that the vote for public stadium money in Kansas City will be close, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chiefs potentially needing to move to another city.
