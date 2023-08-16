 Skip navigation
Richardson has advantage by being named QB1 early

August 16, 2023 09:07 AM
Shane Steichen shed light on why the Colts named Anthony Richardson the starter at this point, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the importance of him taking reps as QB1 weeks before kickoff.
