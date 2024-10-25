 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?
nbc_pft_ramsvikings_241025.jpg
Rams continue upward trajectory by beating Vikings

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
49ers can capitalize on vulnerable Cowboys on SNF

October 25, 2024 08:13 AM
The Dallas Cowboys' season is teetering ahead of their NFL Week 8 Sunday Night Football bout with the San Francisco 49ers, which gives the latter a chance to get back on track.
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
5:03
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
5:52
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?
nbc_pft_ramsvikings_241025.jpg
13:54
Rams continue upward trajectory by beating Vikings
nbc_pft_dhop_241025.jpg
6:02
Hopkins a ‘home run’ addition for Chiefs
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_241025.jpg
2:24
Mayo calling players ‘soft’ sends team bad message
nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
2:16
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
3:47
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_cowboys49ers_241024.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_novslac_241024.jpg
2:01
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_atlvstb_241024.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_bufvssea_241024.jpg
2:32
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Seahawks
