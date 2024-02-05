 Skip navigation
Shanahan was ‘serious’ about wanting Brady for '23

February 5, 2024 02:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Kyle Shanahan’s message about his interest in Tom Brady back in 2023 and break down why Brock Purdy isn’t flashy, but he is effective.
