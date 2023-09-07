Watch Now
Simms: Jones, Raiders in a 'delicate' situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what factors could be driving the apparent disconnect between DE Chandler Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lions aim to attack Chiefs with Gibbs, ground game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at how Chris Jones' absence from the Kansas City Chiefs defense could open up the Detroit Lions' ground game on Thursday night.
Burrow says he wants to be a Bengal for life
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Joe Burrow's Week 1 outlook and what could be next for his extension talks with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Analyzing how far Goff can take Lions in 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate QB Jared Goff and detail why the signal-caller is more than just a game manager for the Lions' talented offense.
Lions must handle pressure after offseason hype
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on an offseason full of hype for the Detroit Lions and how it will play into the team's Week 1 road matchup in Kansas City.
AFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate where they believe the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders and Broncos will finish within the AFC West.
Simms: ‘I’d be shocked’ if Wilson doesn’t rebound
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Russell Wilson's 2023 outlook with Sean Payton at the helm and analyze why the team has a wide range of outcomes in a crowded AFC.
Projecting Bosa’s Week 1 snap count vs. Steelers
Fresh off his record-breaking extension, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what Nick Bosa's projected snap count could look like against the Steelers in Week 1.
Bosa’s extension is a full ‘organizational effort’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Nick Bosa's historic extension with the San Francisco 49ers and explain how it took a complete organizational effort to get it done.
Jones has ‘less reason to blink’ after Bosa’s deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail how Nick Bosa’s record extension gives Chris Jones more leverage in contract negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Campbell, Lions can make a statement vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at the Detroit Lions’ outlook ahead of the 2023 NFL season kickoff and discuss their road matchup with the Chiefs.
Examining Chiefs’ options with Kelce
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the latest on Travis Kelce's knee injury and detail why it will force the Lions' defense to adapt on the fly.