Steelers brought physicality in win over Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Steelers and Raiders Sunday Night Football matchup from Week 3, examining the Steelers physicality and Raiders' woes.
Herbert’s rebound fuels Chargers’ tight Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at the Chargers' 28-24 victory over the Vikings in Week 3, analyzing Justin Herbert's rebound performance and where Minnesota goes after falling to 0-3.
Watson, defense lead Browns to lopsided Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Browns and Titans matchup, detailing how Deshaun Watson rebounded and why Tennessee’s offense couldn’t figure out anything.
Week 3 superlatives: Stroud continues to impress
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the third week of the NFL season, featuring C.J. Stroud’s impressive play against a division foe and Jordan Love’s ascension.
Carr ‘probably avoided disaster,’ will miss time
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into quarterback injury news from Week 3 including Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr.
Gannon, Cardinals deserve credit for Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Cardinals’ Week 3 win over the Cowboys and explain why it raises several questions about Dallas moving forward.
Dolphins among current kings of NFL after Week 3
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Mike McDaniel’s decision not to chase the NFL scoring record in the Dolphins’ blowout win over the Broncos in Week 3.
Broncos must ‘shake things up’ after historic loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why the Dolphins’ historic win over the Broncos in Week 3 cements Miami's status as a Super Bowl contender and forces Denver to reevaluate things.
Give me the headlines: ‘Brock belittled’ Giants
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 3 of the NFL, where the Jets and Zach Wilson continued their struggles against the Patriots and Brock Purdy and Co.'s impressive performance against the Giants.
Herbert’s composure against blitz leads to big day
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers after Justin Herbert's impressive performance against the Vikings, where he threw for 405 yards and maintained composure against the blitz in the Chargers' win.
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on several coaches and players they want to see something out of in Week 3 including Steelers' OC Matt Canada, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and others.
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean Payton's attempts to simplify the offense for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, including why Peter thinks the team will ultimately figure things out.