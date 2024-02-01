 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Super Bowl LIV repeat bets for Super Bowl LVIII

February 1, 2024 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through bets, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for scenarios that happened in Super Bowl LIV and could repeat themselves in Super Bowl LVIII.
Up Next
nbc_pft_toney_240201.jpg
0:55
Toney’s hip injury is off practice report
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hafleypackers_240201.jpg
9:46
Hafley is ‘outside the box hire’ by the Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_benjohnsonbusiness_240201.jpg
3:21
Johnson says there’s ‘unfinished business’ in DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240201.jpg
8:56
Parsons criticizes Dallas front office, coaching
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seamacdonald_240201.jpg
14:24
Macdonald has ‘tremendous potential’ as Seattle HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesdak_240201.jpg
4:51
Why Prescott holds all the cards in Dallas
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflglobalmarketing_240201.jpg
11:27
Franchises becoming status mark for ‘ultra-wealth’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titans_240201__107856.jpg
2:37
Titans reportedly to hire Wilson as new DC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commander_240201.jpg
19:26
How Commanders should approach final HC vacancy
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
2:58
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
7:34
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awsmahomes_240131.jpg
3:54
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL
Now Playing