Super Bowl LIV repeat bets for Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through bets, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for scenarios that happened in Super Bowl LIV and could repeat themselves in Super Bowl LVIII.
Toney’s hip injury is off practice report
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Kadarius Toney's hip injury being off the practice report, but that the WR remains on there under "personal."
Hafley is ‘outside the box hire’ by the Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Jeff Hafley wanted out from the college level, how there’s an imbalance with NIL and how effective he’ll be as the Packers new defensive coordinator.
Johnson says there’s ‘unfinished business’ in DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Ben Johnson is one of the most important pieces to the Lions’ success.
Parsons criticizes Dallas front office, coaching
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Micah Parsons’s comments about how the Cowboys didn’t get the players they needed to last season and his usage in the team’s playoff loss.
Macdonald has ‘tremendous potential’ as Seattle HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Mike Macdonald will build the Seahawks up with creativity, attitude and attention to detail as the NFL’s youngest head coach.
Why Prescott holds all the cards in Dallas
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Jerry Jones’ comments about the Cowboys going as far as Dak Prescott will take them and shed light on why Prescott is in a power position with Jones.
Franchises becoming status mark for ‘ultra-wealth’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at how the NFL is evolving on a global stage, how ownership works and why it’s beginning to become a status mark for those wealthy enough to own a team.
Titans reportedly to hire Wilson as new DC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how well Dennard Wilson will call plays and prepare an entire unit for the Titans, having never done that before.
How Commanders should approach final HC vacancy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate where the Commanders go from here, now that they’re the last team still on the hunt for a head coach and weigh in on why they think Ben Johnson stayed in Detroit.
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Super Bowl LVIII MVP -- led by the two quarterbacks but with a couple of "dark horses" for both the Chiefs and 49ers.
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze what worked for the Lions in the first half against the 49ers, and why the Kansas City Chiefs should take a page out of Detroit's playbook in Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco.