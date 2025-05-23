Titans sign Ward to rookie deal

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
Other PFT Content
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
Other PFT Content
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Titans sign Ward to rookie deal
May 23, 2025 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why if the No. 1 overall pick is signed, then there’s no reason why any of the other rookies haven’t signed their deals.
Related Videos
05:21
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
04:48
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
05:22
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
08:11
When does train leave station for PIT, Rodgers?
14:46
NFL could more than double international games
07:14
Ranking injury returns: Hutchinson, Dak, McCaffrey
06:29
Hutchinson to push for ‘greater heights’ in return
08:13
Will Lions capitalize on Hutchinson’s DET roots?
09:46
How Hutchinson’s injury could affect next contract
01:13
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
01:27
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
02:48
Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?
03:34
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
13:42
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
13:08
Berry’s best ball basics, strategies to consider
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
Latest Clips
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
08:14
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
05:33
Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence at Fox Raceway?
02:53
Sexton a ‘sneaky’ bet with value to win MX title
16:23
Pro Motocross getting a re-injection of star power
05:41
Prado’s return adds intrigue to Motocross season
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
01:41
Gauff provides value as bet to win French Open
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
17:37
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
10:26
Pacers’ depth, Nesmith ‘wore the Knicks down’
12:34
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
03:21
Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?
01:14
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue