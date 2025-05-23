 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
nbc_pft_superbowlodds_250523.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
nbc_pft_superbowlodds_250523.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Titans sign Ward to rookie deal

May 23, 2025 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why if the No. 1 overall pick is signed, then there’s no reason why any of the other rookies haven’t signed their deals.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
05:21
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
nbc_pft_superbowlodds_250523.jpg
04:48
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
05:22
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250523.jpg
08:11
When does train leave station for PIT, Rodgers?
nbc_pft_internationalfootprint_250523.jpg
14:46
NFL could more than double international games
nbc_pft_rankingreturns_250523.jpg
07:14
Ranking injury returns: Hutchinson, Dak, McCaffrey
nbc_pft_hutchinsononreturn_250523.jpg
06:29
Hutchinson to push for ‘greater heights’ in return
nbc_pft_hutchinsonroots_250523.jpg
08:13
Will Lions capitalize on Hutchinson’s DET roots?
nbc_pft_hutchinsoncleared_250523.jpg
09:46
How Hutchinson’s injury could affect next contract
nbc_roto_kylewilliams_250522.jpg
01:13
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
nbc_roto_achane_250522.jpg
01:27
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
berryspears_720x405_2429151299601.jpg
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
berryshough_720x405_2429146691909.jpg
02:48
Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?
Berry_Purdy.jpg
03:34
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
nbc_ffhh_jennings_250522.jpg
13:42
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
Berry_CeeDee.jpg
13:08
Berry’s best ball basics, strategies to consider
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
nbc_pft_purdy_250522.jpg
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
nbc_pft_johnsonwilliams_250522.jpg
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
nbc_pft_bearsexplosiveplays_250522.jpg
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
nbc_pft_dancampbell_250522.jpg
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
nbc_pft_tushpushvote_250522.jpg
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
nbc_pft_tushpushnext_250522.jpg
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
nbc_pft_tushpushkelce_250522.jpg
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
nbc_pft_irsaylikenoother_250522.jpg
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_titansrbs_250521.jpg
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_srpgard1_250522.jpg
08:14
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_smx_facts_250522.jpg
05:33
Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence at Fox Raceway?
sexton.jpg
02:53
Sexton a ‘sneaky’ bet with value to win MX title
nbc_smx_30board_250522.jpg
16:23
Pro Motocross getting a re-injection of star power
nbc_smx_coombsintv_250522.jpg
05:41
Prado’s return adds intrigue to Motocross season
nbc_roto_gavinwilliams_250522.jpg
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
nbc_roto_rutschman_v2_250522.jpg
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
nbc_roto_kurtz_250522.jpg
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
nbc_roto_frenchopenchamp_250522.jpg
01:41
Gauff provides value as bet to win French Open
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
irsay.jpg
17:37
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
nbc_dps_knickspacersrecap_250522.jpg
10:26
Pacers’ depth, Nesmith ‘wore the Knicks down’
nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
12:34
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
nbc_pl_ew_successfulteam_250522.jpg
03:21
Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?
nbc_roto_frenchopen1stround_250522.jpg
01:14
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_pst_psgint_250522.jpg
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
nbc_pst_amorimmu_250522.jpg
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
nbc_pst_plteamsqualforcl_250522.jpg
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?