Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
On the 22nd anniversary of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio recalls the origin and history of the website and PFT's journey to present day.
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
Mike Florio talks about how establishing the "Patriot Way" takes time and Josh McDaniels wasn't allotted that required amount of time to get the pieces in place during his short tenure with the Raiders.
Williams complements Seahawks’ up-and-comers
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers are big fans of the Seattle Seahawks' trade for Leonard Williams, which will complement the promising young talent that has the team poised for an NFC West title chase.
49ers are a ‘perfect home’ for Young
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe there was no market for Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline, and why the 49ers are a good fit for the star edge rusher.
SF, SEA set for tough stretches amid NFC West race
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers take a look at DraftKings Sportsbook's odds for the NFC West, where the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will embark on a couple tough stretches that'll help decide the division.
Root of Raiders’ issues stem back to ’23 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers unpack the news coming out of Las Vegas and question if the Raiders should've been more aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft, to give the organization hope to grow around.
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Raiders owner Mark Davis also is part of the problem, question who advised him to fire Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler and advise him to sell the team.
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9
Mike Florio defends his Week 9 power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the Eagles landed on top, how the Jaguars secured the second slot, why the Lions stayed at No. 8 and more.
Why Sweat has ‘all the leverage’ with the Bears
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons do a deep dive on the Montez Sweat trade to the Bears, examining why they should’ve had a contract for him on his way through the door.
Young could be ‘difference-maker’ for 49ers in ’23
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through the ways Chase Young can strengthen the 49ers’ defense immediately and discuss why they foresee it being a short-term situation.
Could end result for Commanders be Belichick?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the possibility of Bill Belichick heading to the Commanders in a trade, especially with Josh McDaniels now available to potentially bring in as an offensive coordinator.
How Vikings’ odds to make playoffs have shifted
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack how the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, have changed for the Vikings’ postseason chances, given all the changes at QB.