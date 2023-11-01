 Skip navigation
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary

November 1, 2023 03:16 PM
On the 22nd anniversary of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio recalls the origin and history of the website and PFT's journey to present day.
