Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Buccaneers release Shilo
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
Other PFT Content
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Buccaneers release Shilo
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
Other PFT Content
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
August 27, 2025 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons congratulate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on getting engaged and explain why this will be the closest the U.S. gets to having a royal wedding.
Related Videos
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
09:28
What Rattler starting means for Shough
08:38
Florio: NFL on Labor Day weekend is ‘inevitable’
12:12
Expectations for Saints with Rattler starting
06:34
Win total predictions for 2025: Chiefs
07:21
Win total predictions for 2025: Broncos
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Cardinals
03:37
Win total predictions for 2025: Rams
04:41
Win total predictions for 2025: Raiders
05:30
Win total predictions for 2025: Chargers
03:27
Win total predictions for 2025: Seahawks
06:06
Win total predictions for 2025: 49ers
02:28
Nix can finish with AFC West’s most passing yards
01:54
NFC South Champion: Consider Buccaneers at -115
06:51
Raiders reportedly signing Cooper for one year
03:41
Can Olave, Diggs stay healthy as late round picks?
09:12
Texans’ Collins has strongest value for WR2
07:01
Don’t sleep on Waddle as strong WR4 fantasy pick
08:11
Evans could be ‘very good’ late round WR choice
07:15
‘No way’ for Bengals’ Chase to fail as WR1
01:49
Do Dolphins have any reason for optimism in 2025?
02:14
Take under on ‘monumentally incomplete’ Cowboys
02:17
NFL OPOY is ‘most solvable’ preseason market
02:06
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
03:20
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
03:08
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs
01:08
Bills reportedly will release White
01:27
Buccaneers reportedly release Trask
01:29
Simms: Meyers ‘can do it all’
Latest Clips
08:47
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
07:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
09:50
DiNucci ‘numb’ after being cut for a seventh time
13:45
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack
11:19
Wilson’s value numbers help Hall of Fame case
27:06
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 4
14:15
Examining Amorim’s biggest issues at Man United
18:47
Spurs showcased tactical ‘flexibility’ v. City
17:16
Defoe: West Ham are ‘a hard watch’ under Potter
19:38
Defoe ‘really impressed’ by Spurs’ midfield
12:40
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
01:28
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
04:35
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
01:08
The 10 youngest Premier League debuts ever
02:06
Eze sits down for first Arsenal interview
07:47
PL RAW: Everton’s first PL win in their new home
01:08
Grealish shines in Everton home debut v. Brighton
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
01:04
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Daytona
01:28
Gauff could be tested by Tomljanovic in Round 1
30
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
07:27
Who was the biggest surprise in 450 Motocross?
07:53
Could Deegan be in for a ‘rude awakening’ in 450?
05:06
Shimoda recalls Moto 1 conversation with Deegan
11:33
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster
02:17
Cooper comes ‘full circle’ heading to the Raiders
02:33
Giants reportedly are releasing DeVito
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue