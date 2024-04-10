Watch Now
Police affidavit indicates Sweat's BAC in incident
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the news that T'Vondre Sweat's BAC was 0.105, which is 25% over the legal limit, and outline how this affects his draft stock.
Up Next
Rhule ‘embarrassed’ by Belichick’s football IQ
Rhule 'embarrassed' by Belichick's football IQ
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at Bill Belichick's football mind and examine if he paid a visit to Matt Rhule for free or for the love of the game.
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025
PFT Draft: Bill Belichick landing spots for 2025
From the Eagles to the Cowboys, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they think Bill Belichick has the best likelihood of landing in 2025.
Harbaugh: Players can adapt to hip-drop tackle ban
Harbaugh: Players can adapt to hip-drop tackle ban
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the league continues to evolve and why in the most critical moments of the game, the officials will need to be diligent with the consistency of calling hip-drop tackles.
There’s a ‘strong chance’ the Ravens draft a RB
There’s a 'strong chance' the Ravens draft a RB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how the new kickoff format could help make the case for drafting a RB, in addition to the injury-prone nature of the position.
Henry claims the Ravens were always No. 1 choice
Henry claims the Ravens were always No. 1 choice
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the Cowboys ever made a serious attempt at trying to get Derrick Henry and explain why it's obvious the RB would say the Ravens were his top choice after the fact.
Jags, Allen reportedly agree to 5-year extension
Jags, Allen reportedly agree to 5-year extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Josh Allen is a necessity on the field and in the locker room in Jacksonville.
Lamb ‘in DAL’ doesn’t negate holdout possibility
Lamb 'in DAL' doesn’t negate holdout possibility
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Cowboys are warping CeeDee Lamb's remark about being in Dallas this offseason and why the organization shouldn’t wait to take care of his contract.
Commanders’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
Commanders' biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why defensive end and offensive tackle are among the most critical positions for the Commanders to lean into during the draft.
DeCosta: If you’re not all in, you’re all out
DeCosta: If you're not all in, you're all out
Mike Florio and Chris Simms contrast this mindset with Jerry Jones and analyze how the Ravens have actively taken steps to walk the walk with this approach.
Eagles’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Eagles' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Eagles have "luxury picks" when it comes to the draft, because none of them are dire needs, but a backup QB could be beneficial.
Cowboys’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Cowboys' biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it's time for the Cowboys to zero in on their offensive and defensive lines, but why it also couldn’t hurt to look into another QB.