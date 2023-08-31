Watch Now
Unpacking Rodgers-Ward tension from preseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Randall Cobb’s illegal hit that led to Jihad Ward trash talking Aaron Rodgers and evaluate how this likely will carry into the season.
Up Next
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Packers, Lions, Vikings and Bears will finish within the NFC North.
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering’ old name
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering' old name
Mike Florio dives into President Jason Wright's remarks about why Washington is looking to move forward, not back, with its name and questions if any future front office moves would change that thinking.
Analyzing Shanahan’s decision to keep Allen
Analyzing Shanahan’s decision to keep Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the 49ers opted to keep Brandon Allen on the active roster, given they believed the QB would’ve gotten claimed.
Inside Belichick’s strategy to keep one active QB
Inside Belichick’s strategy to keep one active QB
Given Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham cleared waivers and signed with the practice squad, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline the advantages of NE essentially having an extra roster spot for up to six weeks.
Veach ‘certainly hopeful’ Jones is back for Week 1
Veach ‘certainly hopeful’ Jones is back for Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Brett Veach is handling the Chris Jones situation differently than Kyle Shanahan is handling the Nick Bosa situation.
‘It’s past midnight’ for 49ers to extend Bosa
'It’s past midnight’ for 49ers to extend Bosa
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Kyle Shanahan’s recent comments on Nick Bosa’s contract situation with the 49ers and explain why San Francisco must quickly work to get an extension done.
Burrow returns to practice after calf injury
Burrow returns to practice after calf injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Joe Burrow will look Week 1 after his calf strain and recall how the QB has had a training camp interruption every single year.
Taylor situation looms over Colts’ season
Taylor situation looms over Colts' season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at Jonathan Taylor's current outlook with the Colts after a trade failed to materialize, detailing why Indy needs to be held accountable for letting the situation get to this point.
Colts’ struggles shouldn’t impact Taylor’s deal
Colts' struggles shouldn't impact Taylor's deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail why they don’t agree with Colts GM Chris Ballard citing the team’s 2022 record as a reason for not paying Jonathan Taylor.
Rodgers is ‘evolving’ in new role with Jets
Rodgers is ‘evolving’ in new role with Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers’ new mentality as a member of the New York Jets, highlighting why the veteran QB looks happier and focused ahead of the season.
Burrow isn’t missing practices due to his contract
Burrow isn't missing practices due to his contract
Zac Taylor made it clear Joe Burrow's contract has zero ties to why the QB hasn't been practicing, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it should be a factor in the situation after all.
Taylor reportedly stays with Colts, remains on PUP
Taylor reportedly stays with Colts, remains on PUP
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they are not shocked by the Indianapolis Colts' inability to trade Jonathan Taylor, making the RB ineligible to play in at least the first four games of the season.