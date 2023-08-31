 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Rodgers-Ward tension from preseason

August 31, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Randall Cobb’s illegal hit that led to Jihad Ward trash talking Aaron Rodgers and evaluate how this likely will carry into the season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpreview_230831.jpg
8:00
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wrightcommanders_230831.jpg
1:51
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering’ old name
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shanahanallen_230831.jpg
5:19
Analyzing Shanahan’s decision to keep Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_230831.jpg
3:29
Inside Belichick’s strategy to keep one active QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jones_230831.jpg
7:10
Veach ‘certainly hopeful’ Jones is back for Week 1
Now Playing
USATSI_19884957_copy__691601.jpg
5:21
‘It’s past midnight’ for 49ers to extend Bosa
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrowback_230831.jpg
2:03
Burrow returns to practice after calf injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylorfuture_230831.jpg
11:41
Taylor situation looms over Colts’ season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ballardtaylor_230831.jpg
15:00
Colts’ struggles shouldn’t impact Taylor’s deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersgrown_230831__254308.jpg
8:11
Rodgers is ‘evolving’ in new role with Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_230830.jpg
2:06
Burrow isn’t missing practices due to his contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonathantaylorv2_230830.jpg
17:21
Taylor reportedly stays with Colts, remains on PUP
Now Playing