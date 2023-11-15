 Skip navigation
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

November 15, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the breaking news that Deshaun Watson sustained a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, which will require season-ending surgery.
