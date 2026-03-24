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Why do Cowboys always run into contract trouble?
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Other PFT Content
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
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,
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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,
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,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
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What’s next for Rodgers and Steelers?
March 24, 2026 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take another look at Aaron Rodgers still not signing with a team in free agency, questioning what’s next for the quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
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