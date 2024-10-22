 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 20 Raiders at Rams
Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 20 Raiders at Rams
Lawsuits aims to block Stan Kroenke from buying Rams’ former practice facility for $1
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Chargers’ fumbles were so costly in Week 7

October 22, 2024 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack why the ball turning loose near the end zone is so risky, as well as how offensive players are not the best positioned to try to make a tackle after a turnover.
Up Next
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
8:23
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
6:50
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
2:12
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardinals_241022.jpg
4:32
Murray stands out in the Cardinals’ victory
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andrews_241022.jpg
5:36
Andrews thrives alongside a composed Lamar
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_241022.jpg
4:46
Belichick responds to Mayo calling Patriots ‘soft’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuanews_241022.jpg
14:50
Tua to continue playing without a guardian cap
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayfield_241022.jpg
2:12
Mayfield needed to be ‘precise and patient’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravensoffense_241022.jpg
8:13
Ravens’ variety of weapons is hard to stop
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucsdecisions_241022__497027.jpg
10:20
Examining Bucs’ decision making down the stretch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
15:56
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
3:35
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
Now Playing