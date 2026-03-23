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Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
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What’s next for Williams and the 49ers?

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Will LaFleur be able to turn Cardinals around?

March 23, 2026 09:02 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look at the win totals in the NFC West, questioning how quickly new head coach Mike LaFleur will be able to turn things around with the Arizona Cardinals.

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