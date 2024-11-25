Watch Now
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’
A.J. Brown joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss his mindset about how touches need to result in touchdowns, why the Eagles have so much trust in Howie Roseman and more.
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview a Thanksgiving night game in Green Bay between the Dolphins and Packers, detailing how Miami can win their fourth game in a row and keep climbing in the standings.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about why the Chiefs should be concerned about their slow start this season, where the Texans need to improve the most and why the 49ers offense has lacked consistency.
Eagles proving they are a ‘complete’ team
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing what makes Nick Sirianni's team so good in 2024.
Speed Round: Are the Texans pretenders?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to evaluate the contenders and pretenders through Week 12, including the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Mike Florio reports on the use of boundary cameras in the NFL, explaining how they can only be used for "official reviews" since they aren't present in every stadium just yet.
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Washington Commanders' third straight loss, evaluating why the offense has been struggling in the second half of the season under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Chiefs ‘escape’ Carolina with victory in Week 12
FNIA breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 road victory over the Carolina Panthers and how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding ways to "escape" with wins this season.
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB
The Football Night in America crew analyze the 49ers' blowout loss to the Packers in Week 12, discussing why San Francisco could be in serious trouble as they sit in last place in the NFC West.
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett preview the Thanksgiving night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, explaining what Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have to prove at Lambeau Field.
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
Mike Florio shares insight on why Aaron Jones' 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter showed the genius of coach Kevin O'Connell, also touching on how players sometimes "read stuff" online and on social media.
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
Mike Florio explains to Maria Taylor why Baker Mayfield did the signature Tommy DeVito hand gesture, as well as where Daniel Jones could be headed and why signing to a practice squad could be a viable option.