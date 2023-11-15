Watch Now
Injury makes Watson contract even more disastrous
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard react to the news of Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, yet another chapter in what's turned out to be a disastrous contract for the Cleveland Browns.
Georgia, Ohio State flip atop CFP rankings
Georgia overtook Ohio State as No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and Reeta Hubbard is sure it's the right call. She and Michael Holley break down the rankings and contenders on Brother From Another.
Is Jets’ faith in Wilson from Saleh or higher-ups?
After a players-only meeting, Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard analyze the New York Jets' continued faith in Zach Wilson, which they suspect might not be coming from Robert Saleh -- but instead, team higher-ups.
Surprising Steelers headline AFC North chaos
The AFC North is complete chaos, with all four teams -- the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals -- having a chance. Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard break down the tight race.
Moods: Don’t feel sorry for Michigan football
Liv Moods and Michael Holley break down Jim Harbaugh's comments about Michigan being 'America's Team' and discuss why nobody should be feeling sorry for them.
Where does Dak Prescott rank among elite NFL QBs?
Ashley Nicole Moss, Michael Holley and Liv Moods analyze Dak Prescott's recent stretch of games, and debate whether or not he should be considered among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.
Dobbs has found a home with Minnesota Vikings
Ashley Nicole Moss joins Michael Holley and Liv Moods on Brother From Another to discuss Joshua Dobbs' breakout performance with the Minnesota Vikings.
Who deserves the blame for the Bills’ struggles?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Pierce won’t have interim tag for long in Vegas
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain how Antonio Pierce has earned the Raiders head coaching job in just two weeks.
DeVito living the dream at home with his parents
Michael Smith and Michael Holley have some thoughts on whether Tommy DeVito needs to pitch in more at the house.
76 million reasons Jimbo Fisher won at Texas A&M
Michael Smith and Michael Holley wonder how much money is floating around College Station.