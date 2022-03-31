Skip navigation
Wagner adds more star power to Rams defense
March 31, 2022 06:07 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down Bobby Wagner's reported five-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams and how he will fit playing on a defense with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
