Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG
Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Dominant Sakamoto defends title in final NHK Trophy, books spot in Grand Prix Final
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Penn State at Ohio State
College Football Week 11 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Indiana vs Penn State, Oregon vs Iowa, Ohio State, More!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG
Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Dominant Sakamoto defends title in final NHK Trophy, books spot in Grand Prix Final
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 01 Penn State at Ohio State
College Football Week 11 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Indiana vs Penn State, Oregon vs Iowa, Ohio State, More!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17

November 8, 2025 01:26 PM
Relive the biggest moments from an intense clash between New Zealand and Scotland at the 2025 Quilter Nations Series in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital city.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251108.jpg
01:57
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251108.jpg
01:48
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal3_251108.jpg
01:23
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_251108.jpg
01:10
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251108.jpg
01:26
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evegoalone_251108__003654.jpg
01:48
Gueye blasts Everton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Wilson’s header brings West Ham level with Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251108.jpg
01:32
Flemming’s header gives Burnley lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_amorimreaxv2_251108.jpg
03:17
Amorim: Man United needed ‘more bravery’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totmun_251108.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man United Matchweek 11
nbc_nas_bestfinishes_251108.jpg
15:25
Best finishes of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_pl_mungoal2_251108.jpg
01:19
De Ligt snatches 96th-minute equalizer for Man Utd
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251108.jpg
01:46
Richarlison lifts Spurs 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251108.jpg
01:09
Tel equalizes for Spurs against Manchester United
nbc_pl_mungoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo heads Manchester United in front of Spurs
nbc_nba_okcvssac_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
nbc_nba_gswvsden_251107.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_nba_spursandrockets_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell