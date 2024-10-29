 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 9
NHL: OCT 28 Oilers at Blue Jackets
Connor McDavid injured on his first shift, returning to Edmonton to be evaluated

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cardinalw9matchup_241028.jpg
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
nbc_cbb_gnpbig12v2_241028.jpg
ISU, KSU are teams to watch in the Big 12
nbc_cbb_gnpbig10_241028.jpg
All eyes on USC, Watkins in the Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 9
NHL: OCT 28 Oilers at Blue Jackets
Connor McDavid injured on his first shift, returning to Edmonton to be evaluated

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cardinalw9matchup_241028.jpg
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
nbc_cbb_gnpbig12v2_241028.jpg
ISU, KSU are teams to watch in the Big 12
nbc_cbb_gnpbig10_241028.jpg
All eyes on USC, Watkins in the Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

South Carolina may be more dangerous in SEC

October 29, 2024 06:00 AM
Carolyn Peck joins Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown to preview the SEC, where the South Carolina Gamecocks may be even more dangerous than the team that won a national championship last year.