MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Duke v Clemson
Nate Sheppard’s 3-yard TD, Duke’s 2-point conversion stun Clemson 46-45
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
WWT Championship field: Sponsor invite Johnny Keefer could still earn Masters invite with win
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Miami v SMU
SMU knocks off No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime, damaging playoff hopes for Hurricanes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
nbc_horse_kornackithree_251101.jpg
Lukas’ impact on the Breeders’ Cup with Kornacki
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_251101.jpg
HLs: Altmyer accounts for five TDs vs. Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Shisospicy speeds to Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint win

November 1, 2025 03:45 PM
Jose D'Angelo’s 3-year-old filly Shisospicy puts on an impressive performance in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, winning from wire to wire.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
nbc_horse_kornackithree_251101.jpg
02:13
Lukas’ impact on the Breeders’ Cup with Kornacki
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_251101.jpg
03:07
HLs: Altmyer accounts for five TDs vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_pgbeilemaintv_251101.jpg
56
Bielema: ILL showed ‘competitive spirit’ vs. RU
nbc_horse_sprint_251101.jpg
01:30
Bentornato pulls away to win Breeders’ Cup Sprint
nbc_horse_kornackitwo_251101.jpg
02:13
2025 Breeders’ Cup Sprint’s David vs. Goliath
nbc_pl_totche_251101.jpg
08:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_totchepostgame_251101.jpg
01:41
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win
nbc_horse_fillymaresprint_251101.jpg
01:35
Splendora dominates the BC Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_cfb_uofitd5_251101.jpg
42
Altmyer slings fourth TD pass to Dixon
nbc_horse_kornacihit_251101.jpg
04:22
Ortiz’s Breeders’ Cup success with Kornacki
nbc_cfb_uofitd4_251101.jpg
37
Altmyer and Clement connect for impressive TD
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
01:51
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
02:58
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_pl_fulvwolextendedhighlights_251101.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Wolves Matchweek 10
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
01:13
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers
nbc_pl_burarsv2_251101.jpg
08:36
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 10
nbc_cfb_uofitd2_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer scores TD on crafty trick play vs. Rutgers
nbc_pl_leedsbrighton_251101.jpg
10:02
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leeds Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cpvbrehl_251101.jpg
09:35
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brentford MWK 10
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251101.jpg
01:36
Arteta shares Arsenal’s keys to victory v. Burnley
nbc_pl_postgamemultiplegamesv2_251101.jpg
02:40
‘Exceptional’ Arsenal take care of Burnley
nbc_pl_nfmu_251101.jpg
13:40
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 10
nbc_cfb_rutgersint_251101.jpg
26
Rutgers’ Gnago intercepts Altmyer’s tipped pass
nbc_horse_willwaldenbreederscupftr_251101.jpg
03:50
Walden overcomes addiction to reach Breeders’ Cup
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251101.jpg
01:52
Diallo rockets Man United level at 2-2 with Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251101.jpg
01:18
Mosquera’s own goal gives Fulham 3-0 lead
nbc_cfb_uofitd1_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer rolls out and finds Feagin for touchdown
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251101.jpg
01:29
Gomez’s brace makes it 3-0 for Brighton over Leeds
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251101.jpg
01:35
Wilson curls Fulham 2-0 in front of Wolves