MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a one-year, $1 million contract with club option
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-St. John's vs UConn
Paige Bueckers scores 20 points, No. 3 UConn rolls into Big East semis with win over St. John’s
Arizona State fires women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair after three seasons

Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
Watkins strikes Aston Villa in front of Brentford
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 35, Wales 29

March 8, 2025 02:15 PM
Relive the biggest moments from a thrilling clash between Scotland and Wales in Round 4 of Six Nations action at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.