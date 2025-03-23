Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ashlon Jackson leads Duke over Oregon 59-53 in 2nd round of the women’s NCAA Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion
Charlton wins 60m hurdles in photo finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ashlon Jackson leads Duke over Oregon 59-53 in 2nd round of the women’s NCAA Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion
Charlton wins 60m hurdles in photo finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
March 23, 2025 01:09 PM
England ran away with it against Italy, getting off to a fast start in the 2025 Women's Six Nations tournament.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue