Highlights: Brazil v. Chile (En Español)

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Podcast: Previewing 50th Walker Cup, 2025-26 NCAA golf season
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Shohei Ohtani will pitch Monday for Dodgers; Will Smith sidelined at least through weekend
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Royals place right-hander Seth Lugo on IL because of lower back strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel
Hurts: Rain delay helped Eagles regain discipline
Barkley dazzles with one-handed catch
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Podcast: Previewing 50th Walker Cup, 2025-26 NCAA golf season
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Shohei Ohtani will pitch Monday for Dodgers; Will Smith sidelined at least through weekend
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Royals place right-hander Seth Lugo on IL because of lower back strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel
Hurts: Rain delay helped Eagles regain discipline
Barkley dazzles with one-handed catch
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Brazil v. Chile (En Español)
September 4, 2025 11:55 PM
Relive the best moments from the World Cup qualifying round match between Brazil and Chile. Tune in on Telemundo Deportes!
Latest Clips
52
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel
02:27
Hurts: Rain delay helped Eagles regain discipline
40
Barkley dazzles with one-handed catch
01:21
Guimaraes cleans up deflection for 3-0 Brazil lead
01:23
Paqueta heads Brazil ahead of Chile 2-0
49
Barkley books it through traffic for Eagles TD
01:23
Estevao’s fabulous finish puts Brazil up 1-0
48
Bills-Ravens to boil down to defense on SNF Week 1
44
McCourty: Carter was ‘selfish’ getting ejected
01:59
Highlights: Argentina v. Venezuela (En Español)
01:09
Messi’s brace moves Argentina to 3-0 lead
01:03
Martinez’s diving header doubles Argentina’s lead
01:42
Carter ejected for spitting on Dak during Kickoff
45
Williams punches it through the middle for a TD
19:59
Highlights: Good Good Golf King of the Mountain
01:48
Messi opens scoring for Argentina v. Venezuela
01:46
McCourty: The tush push ‘snatches your soul’
44
Expectations, update on Parsons for Week 1
55
Eagles have ‘big-time players at every position’
02:12
Simms on Cowboys: ‘Circuses don’t win Super Bowls’
07:01
Consistency trumps explosiveness in SMX playoffs
19:00
zMAX Dragway in Concord will be ‘fast racetrack’
01:19
Harrison: ‘I agree with Jerry’ on Parsons trade
09:01
Shanley: ‘No guarantees’ in SMX Playoffs
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
01:09
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
01:02
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
02:11
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue