Are Liverpool feeling the pressure of title race?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham discuss Arne Slot's antics following Liverpool's draw with Everton during the week and wonder if his emotions are a sign of the club feeling the heat of a title race.
PL Update: Brighton cruise past lackluster Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Brighton's comfortable win against Chelsea at the Amex to kickoff Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
Relive Chelsea's trip down to the Amex to take on Brighton in a critical Matchweek 25 showdown.
Verbruggen, Minteh have no complaints with CHE win
Bart Verbruggen and Yankuba Minteh chat about what went right for themselves and Brighton as a whole in a dominant effort vs. Chelsea.
Brighton dismantle ‘disjointed’ Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Brighton's impressive 3-0 victory against Chelsea at the Amex in Matchweek 25.
Minteh makes it 3-0 for Brighton against Chelsea
Yankuba Minteh's banner day continues as he tucks away his second goal of the match to give Brighton a commanding 3-0 lead against Chelsea at the Amex.
Minteh doubles Brighton’s lead over Chelsea
Brighton capitalize on Chelsea's poor defending as Yankuba Minteh pounces on the loose ball and buries his effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 at the Amex.
Mitoma drills Brighton 1-0 in front of Chelsea
Kaoru Mitoma's beautiful first touch sets him up for a long-range effort that finds the bottom corner of the goal to give Brighton an early lead over Chelsea at the Amex.
‘Not difficult’ for Mbeumo to represent Cameroon
Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo joins Mary Omatiga to discuss meeting the legendary Samuel Eto'o, why he chose to play for Cameroon nationally, how his family helped balance his French and Cameroonian roots and more.
Okocha: ‘I left my mark’ for future African stars
Premier League and African icon Jay-Jay Okocha sits down to reflect on his storied career, impact, and lessons learned from his football journey.
Drury calls Everton’s dramatic finish v. Liverpool
Step into the Goodison Park gantry as Peter Drury delivers his poetic commentary during the legendary conclusion to the final Merseyside derby at the Grand Old Lady.
Expect more chaos in Spurs v. Man United clash
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview another crossover between Spurs and Man United's rollercoaster seasons, as the sides face off in north London in Matchweek 25.