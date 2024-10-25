Watch Now
Lester shares origins of his Leicester City fandom
Nashville's very own Brandon Lester describes his passion for Premier League football and his fandom for Leicester City.
Up Next
Yates drills Forest ahead of Leicester City
Yates drills Forest ahead of Leicester City
Nottingham Forest takes the lead thanks to Ryan Yates' effort from distance to make it 1-0 against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Arsenal, Liverpool both look to make a statement
Arsenal, Liverpool both look to make a statement
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview the high-stakes matchup between Arsenal and Liverpool in Matchweek 9, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew examine Arsenal's discipline issues after William Saliba was sent off in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in Matchweek 8.
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Man City's narrow escape from a draw against the Wolves, the team's ability to "get it done," and how the Premier League does not have a routine game.
Chelsea look ‘a proper Champions League contender’
Chelsea look 'a proper Champions League contender'
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Postecoglou’s Tottenham are a neutral’s dream
Postecoglou's Tottenham are a neutral's dream
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew discuss Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win against West Ham in Matchweek 8.
Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski’s potential?
Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski's potential?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win over West Ham at home in Matchweek 8.
Liverpool looked ‘seasoned’ in win v. Chelsea
Liverpool looked 'seasoned' in win v. Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess Liverpool's performance against Chelsea, noting that the while the team had weak spots against Chelsea, they showed experience when needed.
Highlights: Every Salah goal against Chelsea
Highlights: Every Salah goal against Chelsea
Look back on every goal that Mohamed Salah has scored for Liverpool against Chelsea, his former club, in his storied Premier League career.
Liverpool prove defense is their greatest strength
Liverpool prove defense is their greatest strength
Matt Holland and Glenn Murray dissect Liverpool's defensive prowess following another standout display in a 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Wood offers insight into life as a PL striker
Wood offers insight into life as a PL striker
The Generation xG crew catches up with Nottingham Forest Chris Wood, who offers his expertise and insight into life as a Premier Legate striker.