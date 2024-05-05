Watch Now
Gallagher extends Chelsea’s lead over West Ham
Conor Gallagher gives Chelsea another goal in a strong first half v. West Ham, finding the deflection and volleying it into the bottom left corner.
Palmer gets Chelsea going with goal v. West Ham
Cole Palmer continues to prove his outstanding worth to Chelsea, opening scoring against West Ham for his 24th goal of the Premier League season.
Howard, Rosenfeld among NSHOF honorees
Hear from Tim Howard and Amy Rosenfeld’s speeches as they were inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
What’s next for West Ham, Chelsea at manager?
David Ornstein stops by to discuss the latest info on West Ham’s manager position, Nottingham Forest’s points appeal and accusations of fraud against prospective Everton owners 777 Partners.
The joy of supporting Chelsea from Nashville
Bradley Sandford talks about being a Chelsea supporter in Nashville and why he had to make it out for Premier League Fan Fest in his town.
Haaland rips through Wolves in Man City win
Relive Erling Haaland's dismantling of Wolves for four goals.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Erling Haaland decimated Wolves, scoring four of Manchester City's five goals en route to an easy win.
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
Julián Álvarez runs straight through the Wolves defense and Rodri finds him to add another goal to Manchester City's lead.
Haaland scores fourth on world-class finish
Erling Haaland immediately responds to Wolves' goal with one of his own to give himself -- and Manchester City -- four goals on the day.
Hee-Chan gets a say for Wolves against Man City
Hwang Hee-Chan makes sure Wolves won't go home empty-handed, tucking this shot in to cut the deficit to 3-1 v. Manchester City.
Haaland earns hat trick with another penalty
After Erling Haaland was brought down in the box, the Manchester City star was the only choice to take the penalty. Haaland slotted it in for a first-half hat trick against Wolves.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 36
Newcastle United jumped all over Burnley early and never looked back in a dominant 4-1 victory that put Burnley on the verge of relegation.