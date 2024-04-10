Watch Now
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
Heung-min Son captained Tottenham to another key victory, supplying an assist in Spurs' 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
Mohamed Salah coolly slotted home his 84th-minute penalty to rescue a draw for Liverpool against Manchester United and keep the Reds level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Every touch: Mainoo dazzles, nets stunner v. Reds
Kobbie Mainoo's screamer against Liverpool put an exclamation point on another assured performance from the teenager in Manchester United's midfield.
Every touch: Havertz leads Arsenal romp v. BHA
Kai Havertz continued his blistering form for the Gunners, scoring Arsenal's second goal and assisting their third in a 3-0 rout of Brighton.
PL RAW: Man United keep Liverpool off summit
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Old Trafford as Liverpool led, then trailed and finally equalized late to avoid a costly defeat to Manchester United—but still failed to retake first place in the Premier League.
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back with a special episode from Nashville during Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest to recap Matchweek 32
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and the 2 Robbies recap a blockbuster Sunday, where Manchester United and Liverpool battled to a draw, Sheffield United salvaged a point against Chelsea, and Tottenham tamed Nottingham Forest.
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and the 2 Robbies share their thoughts on Matchweek 32 as a whole and discuss their favorite moments from the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Forest Matchweek 32
Relive Tottenham's hard-fought 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest to go level with Aston Villa on points for fourth place in the table in Matchweek 32.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Chelsea MWK 32
Chelsea were on the verge of back-to-back Premier League victories, but Oli McBurnie's 93rd minute equalizer tied things up at 2-2 as the Blades salvage a point at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 32.
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Oli McBurnie makes the run and tucks away Sheffield United's equalizer in the 93rd minute against Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Spurs take a two-goal lead over Nottingham Forest thanks to Pedro Porro's impressive finish to make it 3-1 in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.