Maguire heads Man United level v. Sheffield United
Harry Maguire gets on the receiving end of Alejandro Garnacho's cross to put Manchester United back on level terms against the Blades in the first half at Old Trafford.
Diaz blasts Blades 2-1 in front of Man United
Sheffield United retakes the lead thanks to Ben Brereton Diaz's powerful finish to make it 2-1 for the Blades over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Branthwaite puts Everton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
The Toffees take a shock, but deserved, 1-0 lead over Liverpool thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite's goal that sends Goodison Park into a frenzy.
Bogle puts Sheffield United in front of Man United
Andre Onana's poor clearance allows Jayden Bogle in on goal, where he buries his effort to give the Blades an early 1-0 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Semenyo nets Bournemouth’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
The Cherries take a 1-0 lead over Wolves as Antoine Semenyo finds himself at the right place at the right time to put Bournemouth in front in the first half at the Molineux.
Arteta proud of ‘really sharp’ Arsenal v. Chelsea
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 5-0 win over Chelsea at the Emirates.
PL Update: Arsenal trounce hapless Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Arsenal's 5-0 win against Chelsea were Kai Havertz and Ben White led the Gunners to an historic win over the inconsistent Blues.
White, Trossard reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Chelsea
Leandro Trossard and Ben White discuss Arsenal's five-goal victory over Chelsea at the Emirates.
Arsenal put on a clinic in 5-0 rout of Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Chelsea at the Emirates.
Everton v. Liverpool a must-win for both sides
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Wednesday's Mersyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool, where both sides are desperate for victory for completely different reasons.
Partey: Arsenal deserved 5-0 win over Chelsea
Thomas Partey reacts to Arsenal's impressive 5-0 win against Chelsea at the Emirates.
Chelsea’s lack of leadership evident v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Chelsea's outlook moving forward under Mauricio Pochettino following the Blues' blowout loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.