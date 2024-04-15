Watch Now
Watkins not surprised by Villa's upset of Arsenal
Ollie Watkins spoke with Joe Prince-Wright about his pursuit of the Premier League Golden Boot, his latest milestone achievement and more following Aston Villa's massive 2-0 victory over Arsenal.
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze how Crystal Palace had so much success attacking Liverpool on the wings en route to a 1-0 victory at Anfield.
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace at Anfield and Arsenal tripped up against Aston Villa at the Emirates.
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Aston Villa's impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates to dampen the Gunners' title hopes in Matchweek 33.
Arteta: ‘The moment is now’ for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong for his side in their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates in Matchweek 33.
Watkins, Martinez react to Villa’s win v. Arsenal
Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez speak to the media following Aston Villa's 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 33.
Klopp, Robertson react to loss to Crystal Palace
Andy Robertson and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp share their thoughts on their side's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
Arsenal looked set to settle for a point against Aston Villa, but two late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins guided Unai Emery's side to victory in a monumental blow to the Gunners' title hopes at the Emirates.
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
Arsenal's title hopes hang in the balance as Ollie Watkins doubles his side's lead just moments after Leon Bailey's opener to give Aston Villa a 2-0 lead at the Emirates.
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
Leon Bailey silences the Emirates as he tucks away Aston Villa's go-ahead goal against Arsenal late in the second half in Matchweek 33.
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's stunning 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield to put the Reds' title hopes up in the air in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
West Ham had a chance to jump into sixth place in the table, but Fulham had other ideas as Andreas Pereira's brace proved to be the difference for the Cottagers in a 2-0 win at London Stadium in Matchweek 33.