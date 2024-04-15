 Skip navigation
128th Boston Marathon
2024 Boston Marathon Results
2023 Boston Marathon
Hellen Obiri, Sisay Lemma win Boston Marathon
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Who is in, who is out of NASCAR playoff standings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nbawestseeds_240415.jpg
Nuggets loss shakes up race for No. 1 seed in West
nbc_bfa_tombradyv2_240415.jpg
Has Brady ruled out ever playing in the NFL again?
scottie_rahm.jpg
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nbawestseeds_240415.jpg
Nuggets loss shakes up race for No. 1 seed in West
nbc_bfa_tombradyv2_240415.jpg
Has Brady ruled out ever playing in the NFL again?
scottie_rahm.jpg
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite

Watkins not surprised by Villa's upset of Arsenal

April 15, 2024 12:00 PM
Ollie Watkins spoke with Joe Prince-Wright about his pursuit of the Premier League Golden Boot, his latest milestone achievement and more following Aston Villa's massive 2-0 victory over Arsenal.
Up Next
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
2:26
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240414.jpg
9:34
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsavlreact_240414.jpg
2:56
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaonloss_240414.jpg
3:26
Arteta: ‘The moment is now’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinsmartinezonwin_240414.jpg
0:59
Watkins, Martinez react to Villa’s win v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsonklopponloss_240414.jpg
1:23
Klopp, Robertson react to loss to Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsavlhl_240414.jpg
11:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalavl2ars0_240414.jpg
1:34
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalavl1ars0_240414.jpg
1:38
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
3:50
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvsfulhighlight_240414.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
Now Playing