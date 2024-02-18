Watch Now
Hojlund: Man United 'lucky' to beat Luton Town
Rasmus Hojlund analyzes his and Manchester United's performance in a 2-1 win against Luton Town and credits the Hatters for making life difficult at Kenilworth Road.
Up Next
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
Edwards: 'No excuses' for loss to Man United
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards shares his thoughts on his side's hard-fought 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
Wilder: Sheffield United in a 'difficult place'
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaks to the media following his side's 5-0 loss to Brighton at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.
Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town
Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's 2-1 victory against Luton Town in an end-to-end affair at Kenilworth Road.
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Carlton Morris' header beats Andre Onana and reduces Luton Town's deficit to 2-1 against Manchester United in the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Hojlund doubles Man United's lead v. Luton Town
The Red Devils are off and running as Rasmus Hojlund makes it 2-0 for Manchester United against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Manchester United is on the board early at Kenilworth Road following Rasmus Hojlund's goal in the opening minute of the match against Luton Town.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25
Sheffield United went down to 10 men early in the first half and Brighton never looked back as they cruised to a five-goal victory at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 25.
Blades had ‘no spirit’ in 5-0 loss to Brighton
Blades had 'no spirit' in 5-0 loss to Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Brighton's 5-0 drubbing of 10-men Sheffield United, where the Blades failed to show character and pride in front of their fans at Bramall Lane.
Adingra’s brace gives Brighton 5-0 lead v. Blades
Adingra's brace gives Brighton 5-0 lead v. Blades
Simon Adingra doubles his tally to give the Seagulls a 5-0 lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Adingra powers Brighton to 4-0 lead v. Blades
Adingra powers Brighton to 4-0 lead v. Blades
Simon Adingra gets his name on the scoresheet to give Brighton a commanding 4-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Robinson’s own goal makes it 3-0 for Brighton
Robinson's own goal makes it 3-0 for Brighton
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Jack Robinson turns the ball into his own net to give the Seagulls a 3-0 lead in the second half at Bramall Lane.