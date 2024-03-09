 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 Protective Stadium entrance.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 20 Akron at Toledo
Mid-American Conference Tournament Best Bets: Toledo Rockets
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Best Bets, March 9: Houston vs Kansas, Vermont vs Albany

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvluthilites_240309.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
nbc_pl_boushu_240309.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_240309.jpg
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 Protective Stadium entrance.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 20 Akron at Toledo
Mid-American Conference Tournament Best Bets: Toledo Rockets
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Best Bets, March 9: Houston vs Kansas, Vermont vs Albany

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvluthilites_240309.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
nbc_pl_boushu_240309.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_240309.jpg
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Ait-Nouri nets Wolves' go-ahead goal v. Fulham

March 9, 2024 11:15 AM
Wolves strike first as Rayan Ait-Nouri tucks away his effort into the back of the net to go up 1-0 against Fulham at the Molineux.
Up Next
nbc_pl_cpvluthilites_240309.jpg
12:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
Now Playing
nbc_pl_boushu_240309.jpg
14:03
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_240309.jpg
0:36
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutwoodrowgoal_240309.jpg
1:55
Woodrow puts Luton Town level v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal2_240309.jpg
1:11
Unal gets Bournemouth’s equalizer to make it 2-2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240309.jpg
0:54
Ouattara pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_240309.jpg
2:26
Semedo doubles Wolves’ lead v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shugoal2_240309.jpg
1:05
Robinson doubles Blades’ lead v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shugoal1_240309.jpg
1:18
Hamer hammers Blades in front of Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240309.jpg
1:19
Mateta’s backheel gives Palace lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240309.jpg
1:22
Ten Hag details areas to improve after Everton win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garnachointv_240309.jpg
1:32
Garnacho: Man United got the job done v. Everton
Now Playing