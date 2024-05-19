 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close at PGA Championship
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson will start fifth after having an earlier moment; McLaughlin on pole
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ‘ready to get home’ after 65 closes out turbulent PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_indy_larsonpostqual_240519.jpg
Larson: Indy qualifying ‘better than anticipated’
nbc_indy_rahal_240519.jpg
Rahal tips his cap to Dale Coyne Racing at Indy
nbc_indy_ericsson_240519.jpg
Ericsson overcomes mistake to make 108th Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close at PGA Championship
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson will start fifth after having an earlier moment; McLaughlin on pole
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ‘ready to get home’ after 65 closes out turbulent PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_indy_larsonpostqual_240519.jpg
Larson: Indy qualifying ‘better than anticipated’
nbc_indy_rahal_240519.jpg
Rahal tips his cap to Dale Coyne Racing at Indy
nbc_indy_ericsson_240519.jpg
Ericsson overcomes mistake to make 108th Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Man City crowned Premier League champions again

May 19, 2024 04:20 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Championship Sunday in the Premier League, and recap Man City's win over West Ham, Arsenal's victory over Everton, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
12:52
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsonhaaland_240507.jpg
7:30
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsenalstaytop_240507.jpg
9:04
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesarsenal_240430.jpg
13:29
Arsenal showcase ‘durability’ in win v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240430.jpg
8:34
Klopp’s clash with Salah a ‘terrible look’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240430.jpg
5:20
Man City’s ‘drive and determination’ evident v. NF
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarsenal_240425.jpg
2:01
Arsenal ‘matured’ into Premier League contenders
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robslot_240425.jpg
2:23
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robklopp_240425.jpg
1:56
Did Klopp make a mistake announcing his departure?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
8:09
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240416.jpg
12:14
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesnewcastle_240416.jpg
8:05
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
Now Playing