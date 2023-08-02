Watch Now
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
Who had the best goal from the 2023 Premier League Summer Series? Look back on the top 10 goals of the tournament.
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
During their trip to the U.S. for the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, Newcastle's Nick Pope and Dan Burn joined Robbie Mustoe to chat with members of the Barclays Goal-E program in Brooklyn.
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
Relive every goal from an action-packed two weeks of Premier League preseason action in the United States.
Top goals, skills and saves from PL Summer Series
Look back on the most eye-catching moments of brilliance from a memorable two weeks of Premier League preseason action in the United States.
Recapping the 2023 Premier League Summer Series
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Stephen Warnock share their major takeaways from the 2023 Premier League Summer Series and share their predictions ahead of the new season.
Chelsea celebrate Premier League Summer Series win
Chelsea celebrates winning the inaugural Premier League Summer Series trophy in front of fans at FedEx Field in Washington D.C.
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku made the difference on the day for Chelsea as the Blues defeat Fulham to win the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.
Nkunku details key takeaways from PL Summer Series
Christopher Nkunku joins Rebecca Lowe postgame to break down his first preseason with Chelsea and shares his thoughts on the Premier League Summer Series.
Ream details recovery from injury ahead of season
Tim Ream joins the broadcast from the sidelines to discuss his recovery from injury and his new competition for playing time in the Fulham locker room.
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Fulham
Christopher Nkunku taps in Chelsea's second goal of the first half as the Blues take a commanding 2-0 lead over Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Silva’s header gives Chelsea lead against Fulham
Thiago Silva opens the scoring for Chelsea against Fulham with a towering header off a Blues corner during the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Brentford 3
Relive the six-goal thriller between Aston Villa and Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.