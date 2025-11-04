Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Patriots at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Giants at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_251104.jpg
What do BUF, KC playoff odds say about AFC?
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots
Patriots at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Giants at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_251104.jpg
What do BUF, KC playoff odds say about AFC?
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10

November 4, 2025 01:51 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 10.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenal_251104.jpg
09:47
Arsenal showed ‘composure’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbies_saleh_251104.jpg
11:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2robbies_pedro_251104.jpg
09:34
Chelsea cause ‘unrest’ for Frank, Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbies_haaland_251104.jpg
13:39
Haaland playing ‘at his majestic best’ for City
nbc_pl_generationxpartbv2_251104.jpg
14:43
Rice’s delivery leading to set-piece success
nbc_pl_generationxpartcv2_251104.jpg
07:46
Can Wolves survive after sacking Pereira?
nbc_pl_generationxparta_251104.jpg
22:14
How Maresca’s Chelsea stifled Frank’s Spurs
nbc_pl_pedro_251104.jpg
05:59
PL RAW: Chelsea upend Spurs on derby day
nbc_pl_update_251103.jpg
04:07
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
01:13
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
02:26
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_mw10allgoals_251103.jpg
12:55
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_pickfordintv_251103.jpg
02:41
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
nbc_pl_sunevepostgame_251103.jpg
02:51
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251103.jpg
01:54
Xhaka blasts Sunderland level with Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251103.jpg
01:20
Ndiaye dazzles to give Everton lead v. Sunderland
GettyImages-2238795908_copy.jpg
09:23
Top 10 Premier League goals: October 2025
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_westhamvnewcastleehlv2_251102.jpg
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_251104.jpg
01:53
What do BUF, KC playoff odds say about AFC?
nbc_oht_ruthjurgensen_251104.jpg
03:25
Jurgensen on how NBA Foundation makes an impact
darnoldsmileseahawkssnfwaiversffhh.jpg
14:07
Claim QBs Darnold, McCarthy on Week 10 waiver wire
nbc_roto_kraft_251104.jpg
01:28
Fantasy fallout of Kraft’s torn ACL
nbc_roto_harper_251104.jpg
01:21
Report: Harper out multiple weeks with calf injury
nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_townsv2_251104.jpg
01:21
Knicks’ Towns gets back on track vs. Wizards
nbc_roto_meyers_251104.jpg
01:21
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
01:09
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
nbc_csu_saucegardner_251104.jpg
05:29
Simms: Gardner trade is ‘awesome’ for Colts
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251104.jpg
06:01
Target tight ends Loveland, Fannin Jr. in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrs_251104.jpg
10:40
Washington, Horton, Pierce are top WRs on waivers
nbc_ffhh_rbs_251104.jpg
09:27
Snatch up RBs Singletary, Davis on Week 10 waivers
nbc_csu_quinnenwilliams_251104.jpg
06:51
Report: Cowboys acquire Williams in ‘monster’ move
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
02:29
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
05:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_roto_magic_hawks_251104.jpg
01:49
Unpacking Magic-Hawks Tuesday betting markets
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251104.jpg
47
Raiders trade WR Meyers to Jaguars for two picks
nbc_ffhh_rashid_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:48
Seahawks reportedly acquire WR Shaheed from Saints
ClippersThunder.jpg
02:08
Clippers present betting value vs. Thunder
nbc_ffhh_brissett_251104.jpg
04:26
Do Cardinals have QB Murray in their future plans?
nbc_roto_seahwaks_251104.jpg
02:00
Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
13:25
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
01:55
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
09:55
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
09:58
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
04:52
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
nbc_nba_gamerecaps_251104.jpg
06:55
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night
nbc_nba_tonightpreviews_251104.jpg
09:56
Can Embiid and 76ers take control of East?