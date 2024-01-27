Skip navigation
Stolz sets American record in 1500m at World Cup
January 27, 2024 03:10 PM
American Jordan Stolz continues his record-breaking 2024 by setting the national record and third-fastest time ever in the men's speed skating 1500m at the ISU World Cup.
