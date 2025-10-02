Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Podium streaks bracketed Cameron Beaubier’s comeback Superbike championship in 2025
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Podium streaks bracketed Cameron Beaubier’s comeback Superbike championship in 2025
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Caitlin Clark says Collier made ‘valid’ points and Commissioner Engelbert hasn’t contacted her
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry
October 2, 2025 03:28 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to Kawhi Leonard talking to the media about the no-show deal allegations levied against him and how his uncle, Dennis Robertson, may face consequences.
Related Videos
04:44
Samson: ‘Work stoppage is going to happen’ in WNBA
05:29
Will Dolphins make Panthers look good in Week 5?
06:35
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
12:18
Torre on new Ballmer - Leonard reporting
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
03:45
Kimes: Discourse surrounding McDaniel is ‘weird’
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
02:21
Ranking NFL’s 0-2 teams: Can KC, MIA bounce back?
08:15
Who are the NFL’s most trustworthy quarterbacks?
07:00
Mayfield, Harbaugh are winners of Week 2 MNF
13:26
Who is to blame for MIA’s early-season struggles?
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
Latest Clips
02:30
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
01:29
Realistic fantasy expectations for Skattebo
01:28
McLaurin still a high-variance option at WR
04:00
Why Durant ‘is everything’ HOU could’ve asked for
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
22:09
Australia the team to watch at MXoN at Ironman
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
01:36
Minnesota’s offense could struggle vs. Ohio State
07:06
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
02:08
Bet on Smith, Beck, Moore to win Heisman Trophy
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
07:15
Spartans, Bulldogs are underdogs to back in Week 6
01:59
Take Boise State to score over 20.5 points vs. ND
01:24
Take the under in total points for Illinois-Purdue
03:06
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
04:43
Miami vs. FSU is ‘clearly the game of the day’
02:56
Can Houston avoid getting bulldozed by Texas Tech?
01:50
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
02:16
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
07:10
Petrino back to Arkansas in ‘most ridiculous’ move
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue