 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Cardinals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After promising start, Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 74 in first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking McDaniel's comments on Dolphins' culture

June 12, 2025 12:51 PM
Mike McDaniel's recent comments have Dan Le Batard and Domonique Foxworth discussing discussing the Miami Dolphins' team culture heading into 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
nbc_dls_playofftalk_250515.jpg
07:54
Celtics without Tatum are still a threat
nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
jalen_mpx.jpg
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
nbc_golf_jtfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
sambennettfloridapanthersgame4.jpg
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
nbc_roto_oilerspanthers_250612.jpg
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_roto_cbasews_250612.jpg
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_fifaclubwc_250612.jpg
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final
nbc_pl_30minsofgoodgoals_250612.jpg
30:11
Belters from the 2024-25 Premier League season
nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
01:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
nbc_dps_knickscoachrequest_250612.jpg
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_golf_rorydrive_250612.jpg
01:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
nbc_golf_moldovaneagle_250612.jpg
01:11
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle