Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
After caddie change that ‘wasn’t my choice,’ Kurt Kitayama teams with bro for 3M win
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Kurt Kitayama goes 60-65 over weekend to win 3M Open for second PGA Tour title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
After caddie change that ‘wasn’t my choice,’ Kurt Kitayama teams with bro for 3M win
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Kurt Kitayama goes 60-65 over weekend to win 3M Open for second PGA Tour title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21
July 27, 2025 05:35 PM
Relive the action from Stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders raced the final 132.3km from Mantes-la-Ville to the iconic finish at Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Latest Clips
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
06:05
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
14:53
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
03:13
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France
02:38
Simmons proposes to girlfriend after TDF finish
02:20
Wout van Aert talks Stage 21 win, Tour de France
03:20
Harrington: Senior Open triumph is ‘euphoric’
11:36
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Final Round
07:13
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21 finish
03:55
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 3
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
02:59
Romeo finishing Tour de France after painful crash
05:05
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
27:36
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue