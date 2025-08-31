 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Para Women's Ice Hockey World Championship
U.S. wins first Women’s Para Hockey World Championship
GzsTp2gXMAAQaMS.jpeg
Watch: Charlie Woods aces TPC Sawgrass’ third hole during AJGA Junior Players
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Defending Southern 500 champ Chase Briscoe seeks repeat as Cup playoffs begin

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Para Women's Ice Hockey World Championship
U.S. wins first Women’s Para Hockey World Championship
GzsTp2gXMAAQaMS.jpeg
Watch: Charlie Woods aces TPC Sawgrass’ third hole during AJGA Junior Players
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Defending Southern 500 champ Chase Briscoe seeks repeat as Cup playoffs begin

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick

Watch Now

Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 9 Finish

August 31, 2025 01:20 PM
Watch the conclusion of Stage 9 of the 2025 Vuelta a España as cyclists compete with each other as well as the driving rain.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3
nbc_pl_bhamchl_250831.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_nfwhupostgame_250831.jpg
01:52
Reactions from West Ham’s epic finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_whulatewin_250831.jpg
16:40
Highlights: West Ham’s dominant finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gruda carves through City’s to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_whugoal3_250831.jpg
01:37
Wilson heads West Ham 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250831.jpg
03:54
Paqueta’s penalty doubles West Ham’s lead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250831.jpg
01:38
Bowen fires West Ham 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
03:15
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
05:35
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
01:34
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_ornunited_250831.jpg
03:43
Neville: Amorim ‘a bit all over the place’
nbc_pl_potterfail_250831.jpg
03:59
Is Potter the right manager for West Ham?
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_nba_shammgodintv_250830.jpg
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_250831.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Underwood makes debut vs. New Mexico