Will Sanders show improvement at Colorado?
August 19, 2024 10:38 AM
Dan Patrick is still waiting to see Deion Sanders improve at Colorado, but would be surprised if he stays put as head coach of the Buffaloes beyond this season for a variety of reasons.
