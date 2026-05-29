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Burton, Williams lead the way as Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever in 90-88 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Azzi Fudd scores 22 in 1st WNBA start and helps the Wings beat the Aces 95-87
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Smalley back in position to win at Colonial after 3rd-round lead at PGA gets away
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NBA Showtime surprises Melo for birthday on set
Keys for Spurs, Thunder to pull out Game 7 win
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Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever for victory
May 29, 2026 12:48 AM
Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points and dish 500 assists, but it was Veronica Burton and the Golden State Valkyries who came away with a win.
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