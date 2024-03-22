 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thompson: Clark thoughtful about her superstardom

March 22, 2024 01:51 PM
Wright Thompson tells Dan Patrick what he learned about Caitlin Clark while reporting in Iowa for his profile on the Hawkeyes' superstar.