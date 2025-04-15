The Liberty selected Adja Kane with the No. 38 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Kane enters the WNBA as another prospect taken in this year’s WNBA draft who recently played in France. The 6-foot-3 center averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game across 22 contests with Landerneau of the France BWL. At age 20, Kane possesses an upside that the New York Liberty hope to unlock, as she’ll have a chance to learn under highly accomplished frontcourt players Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.