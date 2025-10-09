 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e4b8cf0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4246x2388+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd8%2Fce%2F008c85fc4492a2192fa4427a96f2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247668486
Several bubble guys miss RSM Classic cut, though Beau Hossler among those still with chances
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Fantasy Baseball Steals Recap: Juan Soto runs wild, Shohei Ohtani puts on the brakes
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Justin Barcia jumps in lights.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_251121.jpg
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e4b8cf0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4246x2388+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd8%2Fce%2F008c85fc4492a2192fa4427a96f2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247668486
Several bubble guys miss RSM Classic cut, though Beau Hossler among those still with chances
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Fantasy Baseball Steals Recap: Juan Soto runs wild, Shohei Ohtani puts on the brakes
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Justin Barcia jumps in lights.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_251121.jpg
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
WNBANew York LibertyChris DeMarco

Chris
DeMarco

New York Liberty v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three
New York Liberty GM feels team needs to evolve and be more innovative to keep up with WNBA trends
New York general manager Jonathan Kolb decided to make a coaching change so the Liberty could evolve for the future and not live in the past.
Is New York an overrated sports city?
October 9, 2025 11:59 AM
The Dan Patrick Show dives into how heavily New York City sports teams are covered in media compared to their relative lack of success, with the WNBA's Liberty winning the only major sports title in the last decade.
Up Next
nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
3:51
Is New York an overrated sports city?
Now Playing
nbc_dls_nyliberty_250925.jpg
5:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
2:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
1:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_playoffcheckin_250918.jpg
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
2:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
Now Playing
nbc_roto_mercuryliberty_250917.jpg
1:39
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_seg3_v3_250915.jpg
8:11
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
3:40
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Now Playing

Latest Player News

  • Chris DeMarco
    NYL Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    According to multiple outlets, the Liberty will name Chris DeMarco the franchise’s next head coach.
    The final head coaching vacancy in the WNBA has been filled, with the Liberty reportedly landing on current Golden State Warriors assistant DeMarco. He’s been part of Steve Kerr’s staff since 2012, beginning his time with the franchise as the video coordinator. During his time with the Warriors, DeMarco has helped the franchise win four NBA titles. He’ll have large shoes to fill in Brooklyn, as the Liberty parted ways with Sandy Brondello at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Brondello led the Liberty to the franchise’s first WNBA title in 2024 and three playoff appearances in four seasons at the helm.