New York general manager Jonathan Kolb decided to make a coaching change so the Liberty could evolve for the future and not live in the past.
Is New York an overrated sports city?
The Dan Patrick Show dives into how heavily New York City sports teams are covered in media compared to their relative lack of success, with the WNBA's Liberty winning the only major sports title in the last decade.
Up Next
Is New York an overrated sports city?
Is New York an overrated sports city?
The Dan Patrick Show dives into how heavily New York City sports teams are covered in media compared to their relative lack of success, with the WNBA's Liberty winning the only major sports title in the last decade.
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
Making sense of NY's decision to fire Brondello
Ros Gold-Onwude joins the show to discuss the New York Liberty's shocking decision to fire head coach Sandy Brondello.
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
Natalie Esquire and Owen Pence analyze the Liberty moving on from coach Sandy Brondello after four seasons, explaining why this is "a bold, risky decision." Then, they examine the Storm not renewing Noelle Quinn's deal.
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
Watch the best plays from Game 3 between the the Liberty and Mercury, where Phoenix eliminate the defending champions with star efforts from Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
Trysta Krick breaks down Game 3 odds for the Liberty and Mercury, where she "loves" the Under and has her eyes on Sabrina Ionescu's three-point prop.
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
Natalie Esquire and Owen Pence check in from the WNBA Playoffs, where a 'sharp' Mercury team has reigning champs Liberty cornered, the Storm finally ended the Aces' win streak and the Fever are hitting a stride.
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
Check out the top highlights from Wednesday night's WNBA playoff matchups. The Lynx head to the semifinals after a tight win vs Golden State. The Liberty fell hard to the Mercury and will face off on Friday for Game 3.
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick make their picks ahead of Game 2 between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
What are the implications of Stewart's injury?
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude react to Breanna Stewart going down in Game 1 of the Liberty's playoff series against the Phoenix Mercury and what that could mean for New York moving forward in the postseason.
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Check out top plays from the WNBA's first playoff games Sunday, September 14 including the New York Liberty winning in overtime while the Aces, Lynx and Dream all win comfortably in their respective matchups.