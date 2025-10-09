The final head coaching vacancy in the WNBA has been filled, with the Liberty reportedly landing on current Golden State Warriors assistant DeMarco. He’s been part of Steve Kerr’s staff since 2012, beginning his time with the franchise as the video coordinator. During his time with the Warriors, DeMarco has helped the franchise win four NBA titles. He’ll have large shoes to fill in Brooklyn, as the Liberty parted ways with Sandy Brondello at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Brondello led the Liberty to the franchise’s first WNBA title in 2024 and three playoff appearances in four seasons at the helm.